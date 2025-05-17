Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Boosted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 589.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

