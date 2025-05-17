Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,192 shares of company stock worth $4,709,454. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.