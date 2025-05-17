Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Crocs worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.