HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 514.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock worth $18,401,757. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.33.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $660.43 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,338.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

