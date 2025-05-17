Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $537,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $7,148,369. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $379.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

