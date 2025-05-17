Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

