Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $134.86 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.