Studio Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $989.39 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $752.30 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $916.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $978.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

