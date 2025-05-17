Sagefield Capital LP Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

