Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 241,032 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $46,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

