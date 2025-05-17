Sagefield Capital LP Decreases Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Sagefield Capital LP cut its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

