Sagefield Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Zuora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

