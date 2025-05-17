Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $611,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after acquiring an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,954,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $234.20 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.93. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

