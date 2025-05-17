Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after buying an additional 150,535 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

