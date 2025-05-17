Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

GLW opened at $48.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

