Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,503 shares of company stock worth $1,027,931 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.