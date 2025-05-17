Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.56.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
NASDAQ BPMC opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
Further Reading
