Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price at $45.40

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.94%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.