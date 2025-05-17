Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 200 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Qorvo in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $130.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

