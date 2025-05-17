Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 602,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

VSCO stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. The trade was a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

