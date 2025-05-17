3,178 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of STLD stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

