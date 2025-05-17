Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,580 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.50 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

