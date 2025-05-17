Analysts Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $40.91

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,129,668.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $437,712.60. This represents a 72.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,991 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,464.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

