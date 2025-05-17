Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,414,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $79,291,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hologic by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after purchasing an additional 572,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.