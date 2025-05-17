ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 86,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 242,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 714.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.84.

PLD stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

