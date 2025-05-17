Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 50,532 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 173.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.79 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $214,390.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,603.15. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

