Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.