Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ING Groep by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,730,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 487,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.