AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 291.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,821.91.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,779.98 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,658.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3,417.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

