MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $197.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

