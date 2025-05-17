Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after buying an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $524.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.