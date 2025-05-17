792 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 11,180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $392.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.