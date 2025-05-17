CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 305,699 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $41,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

