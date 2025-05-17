Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $431,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.85.

DLR stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

