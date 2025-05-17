Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,196,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $466,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 823.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $184.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

