Insider Buying: DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Director Buys $22,350.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DCGO opened at $1.47 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of DocGo by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,890,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 325,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

