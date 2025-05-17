Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,511 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after buying an additional 19,242,468 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,766,000 after buying an additional 409,778 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,822,000 after purchasing an additional 569,412 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.