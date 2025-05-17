Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,761 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $134,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

