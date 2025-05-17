Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 12th

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

Cinemark has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cinemark to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CNK stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinemark stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

