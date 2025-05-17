Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.1%

AFL stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,802 shares of company stock worth $3,411,877. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

