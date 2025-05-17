Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $131.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.