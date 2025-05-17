Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 447,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

