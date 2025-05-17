Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.5% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $757.23 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $717.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.14.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

