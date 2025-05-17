Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 2,004,285 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004,285 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.00% of Mirion Technologies worth $40,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,909,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,226,000 after acquiring an additional 227,178 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,388,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,774,000 after purchasing an additional 216,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,330,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,367,000 after purchasing an additional 229,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,185,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MIR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

