Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,144 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,944,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $456.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.09 and a 200 day moving average of $419.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.89 and a 12-month high of $474.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

