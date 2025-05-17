Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Has $22.79 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,478 shares during the quarter. AZEK accounts for 7.9% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AZEK by 623.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W cut shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

AZEK Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

