Second Line Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.