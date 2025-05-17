HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 77,825.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $387.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.13.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.