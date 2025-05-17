Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 443.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,224 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTSGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $85.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.8437 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

