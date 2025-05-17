Sapience Investments LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Sapience Investments LLC cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises about 2.2% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $115.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

