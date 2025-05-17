Scion Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 5.8% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $387.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.